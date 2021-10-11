Tata AIA rolls out new brand campaign featuring Neeraj Chopra

The film captures the unpredictable nature of life through the lens of a sports personality

Life insurance company Tata AIA Life Insurance has rolled out its latest digital brand campaign, #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar, showcasing its brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra. The first in the series of multiple communication pieces, premiered recently on YouTube. The task of creating the campaign was entrusted to the creative agency Forest Films.

The campaign has been launched as a digital first initiative. The film captures the unpredictable nature of life through the lens of a sports personality. “Neeraj Chopra closely embodies Tata AIA’s core value – passion for excellence. He has consistently set high benchmarks and pioneered change through his dedication and determination to his sport. His commitment to reaching the summit is reflected in the extensive preparation he undertakes day in, day out. With the help of Neeraj, we hope to motivate our fellow Indians to secure themselves with the right protection and saving solutions, as they work hard to realise their dreams,” Venky Iyer, executive vice president and chief distribution officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said.

“Our latest campaign #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar focuses on the need for all of us to stay secure with the right solutions while aiming high in life. Neeraj Chopra was a perfect fit for us to bring on board as our brand ambassador and face of our newly launched campaign, given his amazing connect with all Indians. Add to the fact that he has amply demonstrated the campaign core thought of #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar all through his illustrious sports career,” Girish Kalra, chief marketing officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance added.

“In life, like in sports, one has to be prepared for every eventuality. This preparation comes only with hard work and constant training. That’s the simple message we wanted to communicate with this film and our treatment and vision revolved around that in terms of cinematography with highly dynamic training shots and eventually Kunal Kapoor’s voice that brought the words of inspiration to life and gave the film the gravitas it demanded,” Shreya Shroff, director, Forest Films, stated.

