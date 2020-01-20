Tata AIA Life Insurance urges customers to protect the future of their families as well as the planet

In extension of the brand promise of Tata AIA, Rakshakaran Ki Reet, the TVC highlights the larger purpose that buying a term policy serves.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has rolled out a new television commercial to promote its Rakshakaran Hero campaign that addresses the growing concern of green cover depletion along with lack of Life Insurance penetration in the country. The campaign TVC urges consumers to protect the future of their families as well as that of the planet. The campaign aims to highlight the pledge that the company has made towards planting a tree for every Tata AIA term policy bought.

In extension of the brand promise of Tata AIA, Rakshakaran Ki Reet, the TVC highlights the larger purpose that buying a term policy serves. The Rakshakaran Hero campaign establishes the idea that by protecting the family’s financial future, the consumer is also participating in the larger good of protecting the planet, by making it greener, thus making him a Rakshakaran Hero.

According to Rishi Srivastava, MD and CEO Tata AIA Life Insurance, financially securing families while protecting the environment blends the brand’s purpose with a larger societal goal. “We celebrate our policyholders for championing this cause and taking the firm step of protecting their families and everyone’s collective future by protecting the environment. The Rakshakaran Hero campaign film celebrates our policyholders as the real Rakshakaran Heroes who earn the love and adulation of many, especially children, whose future they protect,” he added.

The campaign has been designed by creative agency, FCB Ulka. The TVC will run for the period of one month during the entire India – Australia Cricket Series. It will be seen via TV, digital and outdoor platforms.

“Creatively, we wrote a story about our protagonist getting appreciated, thanked and hugged not just by his own kids, whose future he just protected by buying life insurance, but by a bunch of over 30 happy kids from diverse backgrounds, who eventually create the really big, warm hug,” Keigan Pinto, national creative director, FCB Ulka, said.

Rakshakaran Hero initiative was started in Sept 2019, wherein a sapling is planted in the name of the policy-holder for every term policy that is bought. These saplings are planted in designated regions across India to enhance the much-required green cover in country. Under the unique Rakshakarn Hero initiative, the organisation has already planted over 60,000 trees.

