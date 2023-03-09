Tata AIA launches new ‘Empowering you to achieve your dreams’ campaign

Tata AIA, a life insurance subsidiary of the Tata Group, has launched a digital campaign called ‘Empowering You To Achieve Your Dreams’ with the aim of encouraging Indian women to take control of their financial planning and fulfill their aspirations.

The campaign features a take on the independent spirit of modern Indian women, showcasing a woman who desires to own a car for her family and takes charge of her financial planning by opting for TATA AIA’s Guaranteed Tax Free Income Plan, which generates income to help her achieve her dreams without relying on anyone.

Further, Tata AIA conducted a recent study on women and financial independence, which revealed that although Indian women are moving towards financial stability, most working women and homemakers still depend on their fathers or spouses for financial decision-making. The survey also found that marriage is one of the significant factors that impede the independence of financial decision-making for women. Furthermore, financial planning is limited to planning the monthly budget for 39% of women surveyed, and only 12% of homemakers have a better understanding of financial planning. Among working women, 59% do not independently make financial decisions, and this ratio is higher in tier 3 markets, where 65% of working women do not take independent financial decisions.

However, 44% of women surveyed expressed willingness to make their financial decisions, and women in tier-2 markets are warming up to the idea of taking control of their finances.

“Our research studies on this front clearly reveal that today’s woman is aspirational and seek financial independence to be able to realise her dreams. Our latest woman-centric campaign is a step forward to enable her to realise her financial independence and fulfil her aspirations in life.” said Girish Kalra, chief marketing officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance.



The campaign has been created and conceptualised by FCB Ulka, a creative agency.

“In today’s day and age, women are more independent than ever. They handle their own finances, pursue their goals, and take control of their lives. Through this campaign, Tata AIA Life Insurance recognizes and shows how financially independent women make for an unstoppable force to fulfil their dreams and ambitions.” said Kulvinder Ahluwalia, chief executive officer, FCB Ulka.

