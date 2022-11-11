Tata 1mg partners with NDTV India 24×7 for World Diabetes Day; launches #RiseAgainstDiabetes video campaign

Tata 1mg has associated with NDTV India NDTV 24×7 to launch its #RiseAgainstDiabetes video campaign ahead of 14 November which is World Diabetes Day. As per the company, the three-day campaign is built around three vignettes of nearly one minute each, along with NDTV anchor Ambika Singh Kahma, content head and chief correspondent, special projects, NDTV.

The #RiseAgainstDiabetes campaign has been designed to improve the knowledge of the people about diabetes, Prateek Verma, business head, ePharmacy, Tata 1mg, said. “It educates them about the complications associated with avoiding or delaying diabetes treatment, as well as the need to control the disease by maintaining the optimum sugar levels in the body. Diabetes can be tackled with a balanced and healthy diet, an active lifestyle, timely prescribed medications, regular health checkups, and planned doctor visits,” he added.

In the vignettes, Kahma interacts with Dr Rajeev Sharma, vice president, medical affairs, Tata 1mg, Chhavi Kohli, chief diabetes educator and Nutritionist, Medanta the Medicity, Gurgaon (also on the advisory panel of Tata 1mg), and Sanjay Agarwal, a Tata 1mg customer. The host interacts with them to know more about the ways in which one can overcome the disease through early diagnoses, diet and lifestyle changes and regular timely annual health checkups.

World Diabetes Day is an important day to amplify the message of diabetes control and management, Ambika Singh Kahma, stated. “Over the years, diabetes has become a major health concern in the country, and through this collaboration, we hope to restore hope in diabetic patients and urge them to take charge and fight this disease with the right guidance and approach,” she highlighted.

