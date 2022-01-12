Tasva urges grooms to be themselves on wedding day in its latest campaign

The campaign has been launched in association with Taproot Dentsu

Tasva, the men’s ethnic wear brand by Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Group, has launched a new campaign, ‘Sada Mast Raho’. With this campaign, the brand challenges the social code of conduct prescribed for the groom at his wedding. Launched in association with Taproot Dentsu, the campaign encourages men to feel free to express themselves in their true spirit, especially during their special day.

“The spirit of Tasva i.e ‘the best of self’ can not be expressed in jaded, forced portraits but must be expressed in the current possibilities – of movement, freedom and self-expression. The film beautifully captures this in the digital age. And our garments are also young, tailored, sculpted but designed for fit and movement – a light, cool breeze – Sada Mast Raho,” Tarun Tahiliani, Tasva, an Aditya Birla Group Venture, said.

Although men’s fashion in India has evolved over time, ready-to-wear wedding wear is still limited in style, fits and quality. Besides, the choice of the groom’s outfit is often a consensus between his mother, sister or bride-to-be in India, if not more. Hence, the grooms often find their style and taste compromised, as well as expression confined when it comes to their wedding. Against this backdrop, the campaign urges grooms to be themselves, more so on the most important day of their life.

“When you see the advertising in this segment, it all seems rather serious. The way a man poses after wearing traditional Indian wear, it seems like he is on to saving the world. Also, when it comes to weddings, ‘sada sukhi raho’, ‘sada suhagan raho’ (to the bride), etc. are the usual blessings that are given. We said let’s change the conversation because the young men who have marriage on their minds aren’t suddenly turning into these very serious men. It is their big day and they still want to have a good time. That’s why we wrote ‘Sada Mast Raho’,” Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu, Gurgaon, said.

In the campaign, a scene from a typical wedding reception has been portrayed. While the groom realises that guests are getting bored and the bride is perplexed, he signals to the band to play something interesting. He is seen joining the band and singing, “Fursat Na Dekho, Mahurat Na Dekho, Sada Mast Raho”.

“Men today have very clear preferences with respect to their attire. But when it comes to Indian wear, they are somewhat at a loss due to lack of options, unlike in western wear. With Tasva, we aim to widen their range of choices and encourage that natural self-expression and exuberance even in Indian wear. This campaign is an absolutely refreshing way to break the seriousness that comes with ethnic wear,” Abhinav Kaushik, head, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, stated.

