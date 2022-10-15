Tasva launches its ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’ campaign, featuring brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Tasva has rolled out its multi-media platform ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’ campaign, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as its brand ambassadors. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy and Mather, and shot by director Shashanka Chaturvedi and photographer Tarun Khiwal. As per the company, the film will run across high visibility and impact platforms including general entertainment channels (GECs) such as Star Plus, Colors, SONY SAB, Sony MAX(v), Zee Cinema, among others, and entertainment shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, Tarak Mehta, Kapil Sharma, and more.

Tasva’s first campaign film has been timed to capture the festive fervour across the country, Sandeep Pal, CEO, Tasva, said. “The campaign was conceived to showcase the company’s take on the Indian celebratory experience as well as present a novel way of thinking,” he added.

Set in a wedding home, Ek Naya Nazariya is a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as she experiences the usual wedding jitters, imagining life ahead as a married couple while he urges her to see themselves as two best friends starting a journey wherein there will be no attempt to change each other. For Tasva, the company aims to rethink the Indian celebratory experience for the male consumer. According to the company, the brand’s approach toward style, self-expression and the freedom to be oneself is showcased in the campaign.

