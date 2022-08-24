Tarun Sharma joins eRise Drive Electric as head of sales and operations in India

The automotive arm of KL Group, eRise- Drive Electric has appointed Tarun Sharma as the head of sales and operations in India. In his new role, Sharma will lead eRise’s business across India and abroad as the brand seek to raise awareness of electric vehicles in the region.

Sharma will be responsible for pan India dealership’s development, sales and overseeing the launch of the customer satisfaction program for eRise brand’s electric vehicles.

“With our low-speed electric scooters set to launch in the coming month, we are optimistic that Tarun’s extensive Industry experience will be invaluable to our business operations. We are confident that his impressive track record and professional abilities will be instrumental in establishing eRise’s presence in India and Globally,” Puneet Goel, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, eRise, said.

Sharma is an industry veteran and comes with over 27 years of experience in sales, dealer development and product development of several Indian and global brands such as National Panasonic, LG, Whirlpool, Massey Fergusson, Mahindra First Choice, Royal Enfield, Jawa Motorcycles and Yezdi. In his long career span, he had spent more than 17 years in Royal Enfield and Jawa Motorcycles, where he head the company operations like product development, sales and dealer development. In the Jawa Motorcycles, he was responsible for the resurrection of these legendary brand from scratch and developed over 200 dealers for Jawa motorcycles in his initial stage before launch of vehicles.

eRise shall be launching its low-speed electric scooter in the coming month.

