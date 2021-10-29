Tarun Katial to launch women-only platform Eve World

Eve World has onboarded Aparna Acharekar, Rajneel Kumar as co-founders

Tarun Katial has announced his upcoming venture Eve World platform. The women-only platform that offers expression, creation, and community enablement wants to build a positive and valuable digital experience for women. The company has raised initial investment from Singapore-based Jungle Ventures ahead of the launch. However, the amount of the investment has not been disclosed.

The platform has onboarded Aparna Acharekar and Rajneel Kumar as co-founders. Acharekar will be responsible for building the content and community verticals. Rajneel Kumar will lead the product, technology, and growth verticals. Kumar has experience of building large gaming, streaming, and consumer-tech platforms. Considerably, Katial, Kumar and Acharekar are former colleagues who worked together at the over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5.

According to Tarun Katial, CEO and founder, Eve World, the world around us has been traditionally built keeping in mind men as average users. His co-founders Aparna Acharekar and Rajneel Kumar shared this vision and purpose for a while and they decided to come together to innovate keeping women at the center of the universe, Katial noted.

“Eve World will enable, and empower women to achieve what they want in an environment that furthers their aspirations. We want to become a platform that gives women true freedom online, for them to create and consume content, have meaningful conversations, share opinions, thoughts, and build social connections that will help them grow and develop. For this, we are glad to have the support of Jungle Ventures – Amit Anand and Rishab Malik in bringing this vision alive,” Katial added.

Katial stepped down from his role of chief executive officer, ZEE5 India, last year. He also worked with other leading media and entertainment organisations such as Star Network, Sony Entertainment and advertising agencies including Saatchi, Enterprise Nexus Lowe and Ogilvy & Mather.

Read Also: Indian gaming market to reach $7 billion by FY26: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook