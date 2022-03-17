Taproot Dentsu wins creative mandate of BIBA

As per the mandate, Taproot Dentsu will create campaigns for the brand’s ‘2022 spring-summer collection’

The creative agency from the house of dentsu India, Taproot Dentsu has bagged the creative mandate for the Indian ethnic brand, BIBA. As per the mandate, Taproot Dentsu will create campaigns for the brand’s ‘2022 spring-summer collection’. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from the agency’s Gurgaon office.

“Taproot Dentsu brings to the table a good mix of understanding the category and interesting creative outputs for the same. We look forward to our partnership and creating some great campaigns together,” Siddharath Bindra, managing director, BIBA stated.

According to Abhinav Kaushik, executive vice president and head of office, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, to work with BIBA in giving it a contemporary voice that will connect with the woman of today is challenging. “We are working closely with the Biba team for their upcoming collections and are gearing up to create a campaign for 2022,” he added.

Taproot (A dentsuMB Company) is a communications agency and is a part of the dentsu group. Dentsu is an international advertising and public relations joint stock company. Dentsu is one of the largest advertising agencies in Japan and one of the largest advertising agency networks in the world.

