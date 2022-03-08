Taproot Dentsu rolls out new campaign for Urban Company

The campaign creates awareness around the Urban Company’s latest technology for AC servicing

Dentsu India’s creative agency Taproot Dentsu has launched a new campaign for Urban Company AC servicing. Through this campaign, Urban Company aims to create awareness of the new AC servicing technique, using ‘foam jet technology’. Air conditioners (AC) deteriorate over time with usage and do not provide the same cooling despite regular service. Customers often choose local technicians for the service. The ad film questions this behaviour of relying on the local technician and encourages consumers to choose the company AC servicing instead.

For Abhishek Deshwal, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu, the ad film revolves around an unassuming consumer’s desire for better cooling that is up against the apathy of a local technician. “Through multiple videos, we show the technician’s scepticism being countered by the superior features of the Urban Company service. A nuanced and understated tone of humour adds to the charm for each of the spots,” he stated.

Urban Company claims to leverage innovation and technology for delivering exceptional customer experience, Hitanshu Monga, director – growth and marketing, Urban Company, said. “Urban Company’s unique foam jet AC service attacks the problem of accumulated dust in a twofold manner. Our two-step process of foam application and high-intensity water spray with power jet ensures two times dust removal and leads to enhanced cooling, making your AC work as good as a new one. Our expert technicians are equipped with the right consumables, equipment and training to ensure that millions of ACs work as good as new this summer,” he added.

