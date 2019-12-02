Taproot Dentsu rolls out a new campaign for StarMaker

According to the company, music in India continues to be a collective phenomenon.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s creative agency Taproot Dentsu has launched a new campaign for the music networking app, StarMaker. The latest campaign from StarMaker showcases a montage of stories of different people who shy away from singing solo. Eventually, with some assistance from the app – StarMaker, they transform from hesitant, uncertain singers, to joyful, confident and unabashed heroes. In it pertinent to note here that the key features of the app, which are also its chief differentiators, have been organically woven into the campaign story.

Ranked amongst the top 5 music apps of the country, StarMaker is a karaoke app with over 50 million users globally and offers multiple features including pitch, effects and rolling lyrics. Moreover, it also allows users to appreciate or encourage one another’s singing and musical prowess, thus, ensuring steady consumer engagement.

According to the company, music in India continues to be a collective phenomenon. “This is chiefly because an Indian’s perception about his/her own voice quality is so truncated that the thought of being singled out and put under the spotlight makes him/her visibly scratchy and uncomfortable,” the company added.

“StarMaker has managed to reach millions of young hearts in India who love to sing. Yet, there were certain local inhibitions that did not allow everyone to sing out loud…just yet. Taproot Dentsu conjured up this great idea urging the commoners to break all barriers and just sing for the love of it. The Karaoke culture is set to boom in India and we thank Taproot Dentsu to stand true to our expectations in making this happen,” Aviva Walsh, marketing vice president, StarMaker Interactive said.

Singing is in every Indian’s DNA, but for a large part of the population so is stage fright, Pallavi Chakravarti, ECD, Taproot Dentsu said. “StarMaker is here to turn things around and make sure that everyone has the confidence to sing out loud and more importantly, sing to the best of their potential,” she added.