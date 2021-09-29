Taproot Dentsu has launched a new digital campaign for Oppo F-series

The film highlights the fast charging speed inspires users to lead a fast life.

dentsu India’s creative agency Taproot Dentsu has launched a new digital campaign for the Oppo F-series smartphone. The campaign, titled ‘What’s up with Varun?’, introduces the F19s, Oppo’s 4th model under the F19 series. The phone comes in a special edition colour (gold), to mark the festive season ahead. The highlight feature of the phone is the 33W flash charge with a 5000mAh battery that makes the phone charge faster and lasts longer than any other competitor.

“When you are creating work for the digital medium, you can do so much more than just a video. When we asked Varun Dhawan to change his Instagram handle to Vroom Dhawan, he readily agreed. And then a whole lot of madness unleashed with the teaser video and the main reveal video where he donned so many roles with utmost seriousness,” Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, said.

The film highlights the fast charging speed inspires users to lead a fast life. It features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is also the brand ambassador for F19. To tease the viewer regarding the upcoming launch, Varun Dhawan changed his name on his social media handles to ‘Vroom Dhawan’.

Further, the main digital video resolves this suspense and reveals what inspired Varun Dhawan to become the fast ‘Vroom’. The film opens with the charger being switched on and then Varun Dhawan taking us through the possibilities that one may have considered in guessing what’s up with him. We see Varun Dhawan in multiple roles, trying to guess at what he may be the ‘fastest’ at. Finally, he reveals the 33w Flash charge as his ‘Vroom’ and the special edition Gold colour of Oppo F19s.

Read Also: 76% of Indian parents prefer Youtube for the consumption of kids animation content: Akatsuki Survey

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook