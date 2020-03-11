Taproot Dentsu bags creative mandate for Mobile Premier League

Ahead of the IPL, the gaming platform aims to leverage the high popularity of the sports league with its series of campaigns

Taproot Dentsu has obtained the creative mandate for Bangalore-based mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League’s (MPL) 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch to capture to boost the brand’s growth.

According to the gaming platform, it has garnered over 35 million users since its launch in 2018. To enhance its presence further, the agency will be responsible for building the brand’s awareness amongst its target audiences with a series of commercials to be launched during the IPL, Ayesha Ghosh, general manager, Taproot Dentsu Mumbai said. “The brief of the campaign involved getting gamers to download MPL where they could win money playing their favourite online games and a whole lot of new ones,” Ghosh explained.

Ahead of the IPL, the platform aims to leverage the high popularity of the sports league with its series of campaigns, Abhishek Madhavan, VP, growth and marketing, MPL said. “We called for a multi-agency pitch across the best in the country, and after a grueling round of presentations and discussions, have placed our trust in Taproot Dentsu to be our creative partners for this IPL. Their strategic insights and creative capabilities made us choose them,” he added.

The gaming platform is looking to extend its reach across different users in the country, claimed Madhavan. “It is essential to capture our brand’s values, and MPL’s connect with its users and game developers in our campaigns, and we think Taproot Dentsu will be the right agency to help us do this,” he elaborated.

