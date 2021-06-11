Taproot Dentsu awarded the creative mandate for Lenovo’s upcoming campaign

The campaign will focus on Lenovo’s smart and innovative offerings

Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has been awarded the creative mandate for the forthcoming campaign of tech giant, Lenovo. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will now service the account from its Mumbai office.

The campaign will focus on Lenovo’s smart and innovative offerings. It aims to carry the Lenovo story forward in the Indian market. Taproot was quick to understand our business needs and translate it into interesting possibilities, Amit Doshi, CMO – India and South Asia, Lenovo said. “They have a stellar track record in producing disruptive work and we look forward to working with the unit,” he added further.

According to Ayesha Ghosh, head, Taproot Dentsu, in an ever-evolving category, Lenovo has continued to stay ahead of the curve and we are delighted to be part of that journey. “We enjoyed bringing the brief to life and we’re happy that the Lenovo team felt we had hit the nail on the head with the work we are now developing,” she stated.

In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

Taproot is a communications agency creating effective and distinctive ideas built on a strong case of unusual enquiry. Taproot believes that one can arrive at interesting answers only if one has an interesting enquiry. Rooted in reality, Taproot tells evergreen stories, which place the product front and centre. These stories take many forms, appeal to every sense, and create enriched brands.

