Tanishq’s new ad film celebrates its Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’

Tanishq, a jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has recently launched a digital film to commemorate the occasion of Ugadi, celebrated in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa. As per the company, it is Tanishq’s first-ever digital film for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is a celebration of the brand’s Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’.

Conceptualized by Tanishq and Mind Your Language, the 75-seconds digital film showcases a narrative of how a woman of today believes in carving her own path, takes a stand for herself and weaves a magic of her own new narratives. The film is an ode to the progressive women of today who want to create an identity for themselves and believes in the importance of new beginnings and that life after marriage goes beyond motherhood.

As the film unfolds, it features Swati; a young and enterprising woman who visits her home to celebrate her first Ugadi after marriage. Moments later after she enters the home, everyone notices the extra glow around her and is curious to know if she has any good news to announce to which she answered in the affirmative. Contrary to relative’s assumptions of Swati expecting her first child, the viewers are in for a surprise when she reveals the actual good news.

Speaking on the launch of the film and the collection, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager – marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “Today, women are yearning to carve an identity for themselves and are creators of their own narrative. The film is a tribute to the women who prosper and thrive in all their might and the Vardhini collection is truly a celebration of her extraordinary beauty and beliefs that make her stand apart.”

Deepan Ramachandran, creative director- Mind Your Language!, said “Tanishq, like the protagonist Swati in our Ugadi film, has always stood out with their progressive and new thoughts. Their brief to us was to straddle the conventional celebration of Ugadi with the new-age thinking of today’s woman. That’s when we asked ourselves – Why shouldn’t today’s woman dream differently? We found the answer in the story of Swati.”

