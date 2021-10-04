Tanishq’s Diwali campaign celebrates ‘today’ as a festival of life

The Utsaah film is aimed as a visual delight that gives viewers a peek into the joyous moments

Jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled the much awaited Diwali campaign, Utsaah, with the onset of the festive season. The festive campaign emphasises on adorning relationships and celebrating today. The festive campaign comes on the back of Tanishq’s exclusive Diwali collection ‘Utsaah’- a stunning range of gold jewellery that reimagines the rich heritage into distinctive modern jewellery pieces. Celebrating today’ emerged as a strong theme in the brand’s sentiment study and this was also reflected in the enthusiasm with which people across the country celebrated festivals in the last couple of months, Ajoy Chawla, CEO- jewellery division, Titan Company Limited said, “The need to find comfort in the present, and celebrate every small moment forms the core of our Diwali campaign – the thought of ‘Aaj’. Our festive collection Utsaah takes this thought forward of celebrating ‘today’ with intricate designs. A collection that reflects various traditional karigari techniques yet is lightweight and wearable,.” he added.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the 150 seconds Diwali film is woven together on the premise of celebrating ‘today’ that is nestled amidst the moments of the past and shine of the future. The Utsaah film is aimed as a visual delight that gives viewers a peek into the joyous moments that are a departure from the recent past and are brought alive through various scenarios that portray the very thought of rejoicing life as a festival. High on emotions, the film opens with a group of friends getting ready for a Diwali celebration and the lady adding final touches to her appearance with the extra bling, to make the festivities come alive.

“This Diwali, Tanishq inspires us all to acknowledge the importance of ‘Aaj’. To celebrate the ‘today’ as if it was a festival by itself. As humankind, we have experienced every possible emotion in the recent past and perhaps understood every emotion a bit more than ever before. Diwali is that reason for us to revel in today and light up our lives to light up what lies ahead of us. It is a natural emotion that Diwali ushers in every single year,” Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said.

The film showcases playful moments where indecisive grandmothers struggle to pair the perfect jewellery set with their festive attire that brings the sparkle back into their lives. Celebrating sheer joy by expressing love through a surprise gift planned by the husband for his wife at a restaurant… All these moments make our lives worthwhile and we all deserve a celebration because ‘Aaj -Diwali Ka Bahaana Hai’.

