Tanishq rolls out ‘Pehli Diwali’ campaign

Tanishq has unveiled its Diwali campaign, ‘Pehli Diwali’, with the onset of the festive season. Through this brand film, the company aims to pay a tribute to every Indian woman celebrating her ‘firsts’ along the journey of reinventing herself which is worthy of a ‘Pehli Diwali’ celebration. The festive campaign emphasises the optimism that evokes emotions associated with every first.

Pehli Diwali holds a very special significance in India, where families celebrate the first Diwali after a wedding or post welcoming a child, Arun Narayan, VP- category, marketing and retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said. “Our festive campaign is an insightful take on this tradition, seeking to celebrate and commemorate the many new journeys that women have begun in recent times. These journeys, whether small or big, are special as they hold a deeper personal meaning,” he added.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Tanishq’s series of festive films aims to capture the essence of those invigorating occasions. The film encapsulates some of the priceless moments that remind people of their personal and professional growth journey that truly calls for a celebration.

The three 40 seconds films are woven together on the premise of celebrating an expansive view of Pehli Diwali. The series of campaign films gives viewers a sneak peek into the lives of women who believe in rejoicing every milestone contributing to their self-development. The uplifting background score coupled with a soulful voiceover rides high on emotions.

The festive campaign comes on the back of Tanishq’s exclusive Diwali collection ‘Alekhya’- inspired by the indigenous heritage artforms where every jewellery in the collection, stands as an ode to the woman of today – celebrating her as the author of her own story, as the karigar of her life.

Diwali has always been a carrier of life stages in an individual’s journey, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, stated. “In this context, ‘Pehli Diwali’ has a huge significance which is followed by a life changing decision. We wanted to capture those emotional milestones of ‘Pehli Diwali’ across different age groups, keeping them real and relatable. The idea was to break away from the usual Diwali advertising that celebrates the festival at a surface level,” he highlighted.

