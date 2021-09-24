Tanishq rolls out new campaign for Durga Puja

The campaign has been conceptualised by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas

Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched a new campaign to celebrate the festive spirit of Durga Puja. The campaign titled ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’ is a tribute to Maa Durga’s ‘karigors’ (craftsmen) who contribute towards adorning the puja festivities, the company said in a statement. It features the renowned mother-daughter duo, Sudipta Chakraborty and Shahida Neera. Ranjani “Puja is a festival that is as much about adorning the festivities as it is about adorning ourselves and our relationships. ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’, celebartes relationships in an endearing and heartwarming manner in the midst of all the festivities,” Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM, marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said.

“It showcases our new collection ‘Shaaj’, an exquisite artistry from our Karigors who truly are the pride of Tanishq. We hope our traditional Bengali designs in gold brought to life by our master Karigors, will adorn the Durgas of today and add a little more sparkle to your Pujo celebrations as we offer our prayers to Maa Durga together,” Krishnaswamy added.

The film shows Pishi Dida, an elderly woman, is adorning Maa Durga on Maha Panchami night with necklaces, bangles, earrings, and other jewellery pieces. Later in the morning, the younger protagonist, played by Sudipta Chakraborty, gifts Pishi Dida a set of bangles. This hinges on the idea of adorning every woman during Puja celebrations, especially those who help in decoration to set the tone for the festival.

“In the year gone by and the unprecedented times we are living in, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate tradition and the bring alive the spirit of rejuvenation of the human spirit during the Pujo festival, one that transforms all of Bengal into an artists’ canvas. This Puja, Tanishq celebrates all the creators who bring Pujo alive, with a collection of unparalleled beauty created by our Bengali karigors,” Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, stated.

