Tanishq and Talented roll out a new campaign inspiring moms to return to work

Tanishq has launched a new campaign on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Conceptualised by Talented, and created in partnership with Superfly Films, the narrative of the film aims to inspire moms to return to work. As a part of the campaign, through the month of May, mothers in Titan’s leadership will mentor new moms wanting to make a comeback through a series of webinars that focus on gender modules, and one-on-one interactions. The campaign is led by a digital film.

The woman of today is seeking to express herself with honesty and authenticity to celebrate her realities, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager, marketing, Tanishq, stated. “The brand believes these stories build positive momentum in cultivating a world of equality and adding to her self growth. This film is an ode to women who challenge set narratives and inspire many others to follow the change,” she added.

For Binaifer Dulani, founding member and creative, Talented, when a woman returns to work from her maternity break, everyone makes her believe that the gap in her resume puts her on the backfoot. “But she knows, that it was anything but a break. It was a bootcamp in life. Yet she is ready to wiggle, take a paycut, a demotion – all to prove herself. Only if there was a way she didn’t have to. If there was a way mothers didn’t have to start from scratch. This is a long overdue conversation in India, and Mother’s Day felt like a moment to further this narrative. Studies reveal that it will take at least 136 years to close the global gender pay gap, and one of the factors for this is the lack of representation of women in senior leadership. We need more workplaces to see beyond the dominant culture, value the leadership transformation mothers undergo, and create equity for women, so that they can make their comeback,” she said.

For Kopal Naithani, founder and director, Superfly Films, the film spoke to her at a personal level as a mother. “A maternity break is not easy, it tests you at every level, and has a transformative effect. There’s so much fear about what life will be after, for working women. I hope our character, Radhika inspires more mothers to add ‘life bootcamp’ to their own resumes and negotiate for better, more powerful roles when they make their comeback to work. At Superfly Films, furthering the arc on progressive womanhood is core to our mission, and we’re honoured to partner with Talented and Tanishq to put this discourse out there and inspire action,” she opined.

According to the company, the maternity wage penalty is a term for when second-career women face hiring and compensation disadvantages when re-joining the workforce. “Tanishq’s campaign flips the narrative around the maternity penalty completely, offering a whole new perspective on what the maternity break actually means – an experience that can present a real competitive advantage at work, a bootcamp in leadership,” the company said.

