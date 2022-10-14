Taneira launches its new festive campaign ‘The Homecoming’ 

Taneira, a TATA product, has rolled out a new campaign, ‘The Homecoming’ which captures the joy of coming back to our roots, our traditions, and our homes. It brings together women from different generations to spread the celebration of joy, by adorning Taneira’s assemblage of pure and authentic weaves from across the country.

“Sarees are a 5,000 years old category and a traditional ensemble which receives comparatively higher interest during the peak of the festive season. Our aim is to encourage the audience to embrace their traditions in their own ways and celebrate the festivities with their loved ones. With the launch of ‘The Homecoming’, we invite all the women in India to embrace the beautiful six yards this Diwali with Taneira’s extensive range of festive sarees that are design differentiated and suit the choices of women across all age groups, presenting them with unique looks for all kinds of festivities,” Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer, Taneira said.

The film depicts a cheerful celebration of festivities with the daughter, mother, and grandmother, all of them draped in the elegance of festive sarees from Taneira and admiring the fireworks together, showing their endless love for the brand’s handwoven collection of six yards.

“The festive season is the time for bonding, renewal, and discovery. The richness of rituals finds new meaning as they are celebrated in both traditional and contemporary ways. As the older generation imparts knowledge about festive traditions, the younger generation adds their own flourishes to make them more unique and special. This year’s festive campaign is the story of three generations of women, all bound together by their love for tradition as they teach each other to celebrate the festival in old and new ways,” Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South stated on the launch of the new campaign.

