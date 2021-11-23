Taneira appoints Shalini Gupta as their new general manager, marketing, category, design, and supply chain

She has donned numerous leadership positions in the company

Taneira, the women’s ethnic wear brand from Titan, the Tata group company has announced the appointment of Shalini Gupta as general manager – marketing, category, design, and supply chain. Gupta will lead the way to achieve the ambitious growth target set for FY23 by the brand by solidifying the brand value proposition, the company said in a statement.

An alumnus from SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Gupta has been associated with Titan for almost two decades. She has donned numerous leadership positions in the company, such as heading marketing for Sonata watches, being the business head of Helios and licensed brands in the watches division of the company to being the CMO for Titan Eye Plus, the eyewear business of the company.

As per the company, Taneira was launched in 2017 to bring about innovation in the women’s ethnic wear category, which is still largely unorganised, through differentiated designs from over 65 clusters in India at a very high quality, and an unmatched retail experience. The business began with the launch of sarees and has now gradually expanded to festive and bridal lehengas, dress materials, ready-to-wear blouses, salwar and kurtas, stoles and dupattas.

“Over the past few years, Taneira has brought the best Indian weaves under one roof for the progressive Indian women and has also supported the weaver community from across the country. The brand has won the hearts of many customers in a short period of time and is now poised to scale up exponentially. I look forward to playing a role in making Taneira the most loved brand for women’s ethnic wear in India,” Gupta stated in her new role.

Read Also: Borosil collaborates with celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Read Also: Advertising volumes on TV rose 11% in October 2021: BARC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook