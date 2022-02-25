Taneira appoints Ambuj Narayan as CEO

Narayan will spearhead the brand’s journey to drive growth exponentially

Taneira, the women’s ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA Group Company, on Friday, announced the appointment of Ambuj Narayan as the CEO. Narayan will spearhead the brand’s journey to drive growth exponentially, thereby solidifying Taneira as the key industry leader in the ethnic apparel segment, the company said.

With an experience of over 25 years in sales and operations across retail and consumer durables industries, Narayan has been associated with companies such as Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, Whirlpool and BPL. Throughout his career, Narayan has led and achieved significant business turnarounds and driven several businesses into profitable entities through sustainable practices, the company added in a statement.

“I look forward to being a part of this young, dynamic brand – Taneira who has been committed to bring the best of India’s authentic weaves and crafts from across the country to present contemporary ensembles for the modern Indian women. The brand has been working closely with the rural karigars to upskill them, build exceptional quality products and has made its mark within a short span of time. I look forward to lead the strategic thinking and strengthen the brand value proposition, making Taneira the most loved women’s ethnic-wear brand in the country,” Narayan stated.

According to the company, Taneira was launched in 2017 to bring about innovation in the women’s ethnic wear category, which is still largely unorganised, through differentiated designs from over 65 clusters in India. The business began with the launch of sarees and has now gradually expanded to festive and bridal lehengas, dress materials, ready-to-wear blouses, salwar and kurtas, stoles and dupattas. Taneira now has 17 stores across Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. It is also available online with global delivery.

