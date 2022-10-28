Tammy Henault appointed as the chief marketing officer of the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today appointed Tammy Henault as the chief marketing officer of the NBA. As per the association, she will lead all global marketing efforts for the NBA and its affiliate leagues to engage fans and further the organisation’s mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through basketball. Moreover, she will play a lead role in driving the launch of the NBA’s platforms, working hand-in-hand with the product and content teams on the reimagined NBA App and NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards.

For her new appointment, the association stated that Henault will report to Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, NBA, and officially join the league on November 21, 2022.

Henault is an award-winning marketing and media executive with experience and a proven track record in audience acquisition, retention and engagement, Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, NBA, said. “As the NBA continues to prioritise our direct-to-consumer offerings, we are excited for Henault to join our team and help us forge meaningful connections with NBA fans around the world,” he added.

Prior to her new appointment, Henault was managing a team of more than 150 employees who were responsible for brand, partnership and performance marketing, as well as, audience development, customer acquisition and retention at Paramount Global. Additionally, she has worked as the managing director of consumer marketing for digital products at The New York Times, where she led the acquisition and retention marketing team for the publication’s digital subscription business. She also held various direct-to-consumer and performance marketing positions at PEOPLE, TIME and InStyle magazine divisions.

Also Read: GoFloaters, hybrid workplace platform startup raises seed funding led by Loyal VC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook