Tamil channels led the TV advertising charts among regional languages: TAM AdEx

Regional language channels led the television advertising chart with 57% share of the overall television ad volumes, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Out of this, Tamil channels topped the charts with 16% share of the regional television ad volumes with Telugu, Kannada and Bengali following behind with 13% share of ad volumes, each. Meanwhile, average ad volumes per day rose 74% in June 2020 as opposed to April 2020, recording a two-fold rise in ad volumes.

Tamil channels witnessed 82% growth in average ad volumes per day in week 26 (June 21-27, 2020) when compared to week 15 (April 5-10, 2020). Interestingly, while the number of categories and brands remained stable during May- June, advertisers registered 14% decline with the tally dipping to 347 advertisers in June 2020 as opposed to 409 advertisers in May 2020.

GEC genre topped the charts with 36% share of TV ad volumes of Tamil channels followed by News genre with 31% share. Meanwhile, Music and Kids genre observed the highest growth in June 2020 over April 2020. The top 10 channels accounted for 43% share of the ad volumes on Tamil channels. Out of which 6 channels were from the News genre and together had 27% share. Sun News led the charts 6% share followed by Thanthi TV and Star Vijay Super with 5% share, each. Polimer News and Colors Tamil trailed behind with 4% share, each.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 26% ad volume share between April- June, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 8% share of ad volumes. Colgate Palmolive and Procter & Gamble claimed the third and fourth position with 4% and 3% share, respectively. Trailing behind was ITC at the fifth position with 2% share of ad volumes. During April-June 2020, Tamil channels witnessed over 260 advertisers and more than 400 brands exclusively advertising on Tamil channels including Chettinad Cement Corporation, Wildcraft India, Reliance Industries Ltd, among others.

Telugu channels witnessed 71% growth in average ad volumes per day in week 26 (June 21-27, 2020) when compared to week 15 (April 5-10, 2020). Interestingly, the number of categories, advertisers and brands peaked in June when compared to April 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 10% and 39%, respectively in June when compared to April, 2020.

Among Telugu channels, GEC, News and Movies genres together had 83% Ad Volumes share. Unlike Tamil, GEC genre and News genre claimed the top spot as they accounted for 28% share of TV ad volumes on Telugu channels, each. Telugu movies and music accounted for 27% and 11% share, respectively while kids genre accounted for 2%. The top 10 channels accounted for 48% share of the ad volumes on Telugu channels. Out of which five channels were from the movie genre and together had 24% share. V6 News led the charts 7% share followed by Star Maa Movies claiming 6% share. Star Maa, Star Maa Gold and Gemini Movies claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 5% share, each.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 21% ad volume share between April- June, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 8% share of ad volumes. Together, the top 2 spenders accounted for nearly 30% advertising share on Telugu channels. Wipro and Procter & Gamble claimed the third and fourth position with 5% and 4% share, respectively. Trailing behind was Colgate Palmolive at the fifth position with 3% share of ad volumes. During April-June 2020, Telugu channels witnessed over 180 advertisers and more than 300 brands exclusively advertising on Telugu channels including Galactus Funware Technology, Vijay Sales, Vedantu Innovations, among others.

Kannada channels witnessed 2.4x growth in average ad volumes per day in week 26 (June 21-27, 2020) when compared to week 15 (April 5-10, 2020). Interestingly, while the number of categories and advertisers remained stable during May- June, brands registered 44% rise with the tally increasing to 515 brands advertised on the channels in June 2020 as opposed to 436 brands in April 2020.

Among Kannada channels, GEC, and News genre shared almost the same share of ad volumes with 33%. Meanwhile, Kannada Music channels registered highest ad volume growth in June 2020 compared to April 2020. Kannada movies and music accounted for 22% and 8% share, respectively while kids genre accounted for 2%. The top 10 channels accounted for over 50% share of the ad volumes on Kannada channels. Public TV and Star Suvarna led the charts 6% share, each followed by Star Suvarna Plus, B News, Udaya Movies claiming 5% share, each.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 26% ad volume share between April- June, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 7% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble, Wipro and Colgate Palmolive claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 4% share of ad volumes, each. During April-June 2020, Kannada channels witnessed over 140 advertisers and more than 300 brands exclusively advertising on Kannada channels including Galactus Funware Technology, Equinox Global Shelters,Sri Lakshmi Institute Of Cardiology & Research, among others.

Bengali channels witnessed 48% growth in average ad volumes per day in week 26 (June 21-27, 2020) when compared to week 15 (April 5-10, 2020). Week 26 registered twofold rise in ad volumes compared to week 15. Interestingly, the number of categories, advertisers and brands peaked in June when compared to April 2020. Tally of categories grew by 17% in June 2020 when compared to May 2020. Meanwhile, the tally of advertisers and brands recorded 9% and 26% increase, respectively, in June 2020, when compared to May 2020.

Among Bengali channels, News genres topped the genre advertising chart with 38% share of ad volumes followed by Bengali GEC at 34%. Bengali movies and sports channels accounted for 23% and 3% share, respectively while kids genre accounted for 1%. The top 10 channels accounted for over 50% share of the ad volumes on Bengali channels. Out of which five channels were from the news genre while three were from the movie genre. Zee 24 Ghanta led the charts 7% share followed by Star Jalsha, News18 Bangla, Khushboo Bangla and Jalsha Movies with 6% share, each.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 27% ad volume share between April- June, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 11% share of ad volumes. The top 10 advertisers accounted for nearly 60% advertising share on Bengali channels. ITC claimed the third position with 6% share while Colgate Palmolive grabbed the fourth position with 4% share. Trailing behind was Addatimes Media at the fifth position with 3% share of ad volumes. Interestingly, OTT Player ‘Addatimes’ leads the list of exclusive advertisers and brands during Apr-Jun’20. During April-June 2020, Bengali channels witnessed over 10 new categories.

