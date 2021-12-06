Tamatem Games raises $11 million in Series B funding led by Krafton

Tamatem Games plans to use the funds to amplify its efforts by bringing a wider selection of games with more popular titles

Tamatem Games has raised $11 million in Series B funding led by Krafton, the South Korean video game developer. The funding round also saw participation from Venture Souq, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors. Tamatem Games plans to use the funds to amplify its efforts by bringing a wider selection of games with more popular titles to the Arabic speaking market. “The demand for relatable and enjoyable mobile games is higher than ever and our mission is to provide our region with the best gaming experience possible,” Hussam Hammo, CEO and founder, Tamatem Games, said.

“Big things are happening for the mobile games industry in the region, we are reaping the rewards of our past successes and pushing forward with more experience and more grit. We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the massive potential of mobile games in MENA,” Hammo added.

The company also plans to expand offices in Saudi Arabia and hire local Saudi talent as the country harbours 70% of its users. Moreover, it is looking at expansion in more countries in the MENA region besides its expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, it also plans to launch a gaming academy to train, educate and elevate employment in the industry.

“We see huge potential in the MENA region and are happy to have started our investment journey here with a prolific publisher like Tamatem. We are committed to the MENA region and willing to take more bets in the overall Media and Entertainment Sector,” Anuj Tandon, head (India and MENA), corporate development, Krafton, said. “As we continue our focus to provide the best experience for our MENA users of our various games including PUBG:NEW STATE, Tamatem’s deep understanding of the local landscape and this collaboration will be very helpful,” Tandon added.

