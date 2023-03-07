TAM Sports’ new dashboard to provide enhanced business data and insights

TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research), a provider of sports data analytics and solutions to global clients, has announced the launch of its latest product, a dashboard designed to provide businesses with insights while formulating a brand’s media strategy during a forthcoming sporting event like IPL.

As per the company, the new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship, including on-ground, onscreen and commercial. The dashboard, recently released, has the latest 3 years of IPL data, providing insights into a competitive brand’s presence on IPL platforms, enabling businesses to make informed decisions.

Speaking on the launch, L V Krishnan, CEO, TAM India said, “We are happy to introduce our new sports related ad data dashboard to the market. It is a first of its kind in the sporting arena and we are kick starting with ad data of latest 3 years of IPL. It is a versatile tool to understand brands collaboration with franchises across years, presence on multiple platforms of advertising, competing brand’s visibility levels, evaluate ROI’s on exposure across platform presence and take informed decisions on future opportunities within a sporting arena. Our new dashboard is designed to be flexible and scalable, ensuring that it can grow and evolve alongside our clients’ businesses. It will emphatically grow the sports advertising industry to an even much higher level.”

The key features of the dashboard include customizable charts, which allow users to view specific metrics in a visual format, and the ability to generate reports. The dashboard also offers drill-down capabilities, allowing users to access granular data on specific aspects of the event.

Apart from providing structured reports, TAM Sports’ competence additionally lies in giving customized data which includes data analytics about the sporting events and assessments of the investments. The sports dashboard has a digital backend application that uses advanced technology to identify brand’s presence, informed the company.

The new dashboard is now available for subscription on TAM India’s website.

Also Read

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook