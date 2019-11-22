TAM Sports celebrates India’s first Pink Ball Test Match by turning pink

TAM Sports is turning pink during the 5 days of the first Pink Ball Test Match

TAM Sports, the sports research division of TAM Media Research will turn pink from Friday afternoon in honour of the debut Pink Ball Test Match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata.

“In a salute to the innovative spirit of cricket as a sport, TAM Sports is turning pink during the 5 days of the first Pink Ball Test Match. TAM Sports has been in India for the last 10 years, serving a number of brands, gracing several of the sporting occasions. TAM Sports turning pink is an opportunity for us to thank and congratulate the spirit of our players, who have been an amazing ambassador of not only the sport as well as brands that they represent,” spokesperson for TAM Media Research stated.

Launched in 2009, TAM Sports functions with a clear objective to monitor, measure and manage sports sponsorship, sports content infringement and provide consultancy using sports research data. it works with several stakeholders including sponsors, sports federations/associations, teams, broadcasters and rights owners, examining the dynamics of sports marketing, investments and ROI.

TAM Media Research, is a 50:50 joint venture between two global media research organisations, Nielsen and Kantar Media Research. Set up in 1998, TAM has been the central media intelligence unit of audience behaviour and brand communication data in India for more than two decades. TAM’s Media Intelligence repository is of central use by media and brand marketing organisations and is based on data collected and analysed across both paid and earned media. TAM’s vision is to establish the Science of data monetisation within the Indian media and marketing industry. In its latest offering, TAM India focuses on Geo & Demo targeting audiences by harnessing data from platforms and devices like Set-Top boxes, Smart TVs and Mobile Apps for richer learning of audience behaviour.