TAM: Print Ad volume grew by 16% in 2022; services sector topped the chart

The print media is traversing on a recovery path as ad space per publication surged by 16% in 2022 compared to 2021, as per a report from AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The report stated that a consistent growth was observed in each quarter of Y 2022 with October 2022 witnessing highest monthly ad volumes of 14%.

On the other hand, 2020 witnessed the highest ad space decline while 2022 witnessed highest growth since 2019 with Q4 accounting to the highest ad volume growth of 22% in the same year.

Talking about sectors, the report highlighted that the top three sectors together accounted for 40% shares of ad volumes in print, with services sector topping the chart with 16% of ad space followed by education with 14% share.

Interestingly, there was no major rank shift in the list of top 10 categories. Retail Outlets- Jewellers saw the highest increase in ad space while among top 10, Readymade Garments saw highest ad space growth that is 2.2 times during 2022 as compared to 2021, according to the report.

Highlighting the leading advertisers, SBS Biotech topped the list followed by Maruti Suzuki India. Further, the top two advertisers maintained their positions during the year 2022 while Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Samsung India Electronics Ltd entered the top 10 list in 2022.

The report further stated that among the top 10 brands in advertising, four brands belonged to the auto sector with Fiitjee and Maruti Car Range retaining their 1st and 2nd rank respectively in the Y 2022 as compared to Y 2021. It is interesting to note here that total of 185000+ brands advertised in print in 2022 which accounts for a 10% increase as compared to 2021.

According to the report, more than 400 categories registered positive growth with Retail Outlets- Jewellers ascending to the top position in 2022 as compared to 2021.

More than 83000 advertisers and about 1,00,00 brands exclusively advertised during 2022 in Print with Patanjali Wellness Ltd and LIC- IPO topping the list of exclusive advertiser and brand respectively, in 2022, the report stated.

Highlighting about ad innovations in print, jacket-full page was the most preferred ad position by advertisers of print during 2022.Sales promotion advertising covered 32% share of ad space in print during 2022.

The report concluded by stating that sales promotion advertising covered 32% share of ad space in print during 2022.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook