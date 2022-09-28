Talkwalker and Khoros announce a strategic partnership

Consumer intelligence and deep listening company Talkwalker and Khoros, the digital customer engagement platform, have announced a strategic partnership to provide brands with a social media management, intelligence, and deep listening experience. The strategic relationship will equip brands with the tools they need – from insights to action – to remain attuned, responsive, and adaptive to market trends and audience shifts, an official statement said.

Having the best of both social listening and customer engagement technologies together means that brands have unprecedented capabilities to understand customers more than any other solution on the market, Lokdeep Singh, CEO, Talkwalker, said. “Marketers can tap into the deepest and most reliable data coverage allowing them to get closer to consumers more than ever before, at every point of the consumer journey.”

As per the official statement, Khoros customers are now equipped with in-depth insights through deep listening. Additionally, Talkwalker customers can now leverage an integrated social media management solution with tools to take action on insights at scale and the ability to thoughtfully engage with and meet customers wherever they are.

Furthermore, through unified workflows, the partnership provides advantages such as holistic view of all customer conversations (with visibility across owned and earned conversations, closely monitor buying behavior, conversations around competitors, and a real-time understanding of brand health to remain competitive), powering thoughtful engagement (by combining the ability to monitor and respond to customers all in one place, brands can more quickly foster strong customer relationships by delivering relevant content and creating authentic real-time conversations), unmatched data coverage (data is gathered across more sources (for instance social, print, TV, online, first/third party, among others) with 90% data accuracy to make critical business decisions), actionable insights with leading AI (brands can take action on the strongest insights delivered through customisable dashboards, simplified filtering, powerful reports, and sophisticated visualisation in real-time), and expert reporting and strategy (with Khoros’s strategic services team, brands can get the support they need to track competitors, optimise audience targeting, and improve their digital care strategy).

For Chris Tranquill, CEO, Khoros, deep listening insights are key to tracking competitor activity and audience shifts, informing campaigns, and providing brand reputation management. “Adding this to our digital engagement platform with publishing, content management, and moderation capabilities creates a powerful social marketing solution, and we look forward to build upon our partnership.”

