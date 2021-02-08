Talentedge appoints Abhinav Upadhyay as chief marketing officer

Upadhyay brings with him nearly two decades of experience as a growth and marketing advisor as well as a business and marketing leader across sectors

Ed-Tech firm Talentedge has appointed Abhinav Upadhyay as its chief marketing officer. In the new role, Upadhyay will be responsible for handling all aspects of the brand and product marketing besides changing the way Talentedge drives transformation within to create an impact amongst its audience and learners. With deepening internet penetration and the new National Education policy creating a huge opportunity for Talentedge, the company is looking to bolster its leadership team and Upadhyay’s appointment is a step in that direction, the company said in an official statement.

Upadhyay brings with him nearly two decades of experience as a growth and marketing advisor as well as a business and marketing leader across sectors. An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA), Upadhyay has been at the forefront of technology adoption in products and marketing and is known for having propelled high-powered growth for companies that he’s been a part of. He is known for his transformational leadership for brands, products and businesses across a wide range of industries like telecom, remittances, foreign exchange, prepaid cards, online forex, education and EdTech. Upadhyay has also been an entrepreneur and a growth and marketing consultant for various companies.

“Upadhyay’s experience in building brands, driving growth and creating a superior customer experience is going to be a huge asset for Talentedge as we build the future of higher education and career development in India,” Aditya Malik, chief executive officer and managing director, Talentedge, said.

The opportunity to build the Talentedge brand while leveraging technology as an enabler and work with a great team on a mission to drive outcome-based education is going to be extremely challenging but rewarding at the same time, Abhinav Upadhyay, chief marketing officer, Talentedge, said. “I look forward to a journey of unprecedented growth for Talentedge,” he added.

