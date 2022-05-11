Talented appoints Priyanka Borah and Prashant Gopalakrishnan as founding partners

Independent agency Talented has named Priyanka Borah and Prashant Gopalakrishnan as founding partners. In their new roles, they will lead business strategy for the agency. Borah and Gopalakrishnan have joined the creative start-up from Dentsu Webchutney.

Over the last few years, conversations in the industry have been circling around the irrelevance of agencies in the new marketing landscape, Gopalakrishnan said. “At the same time, no longer do people in advertising take pride in long work days and not getting what they truly deserve either. The agency experience itself is overdue for a reimagination like Gautam Reghunath (founder) often says. Talented is in many ways an experiment to bring back the love for the agency business, by trying to go about everything we do in a fresh way. We bought into Reghunath and PG Aditiya’s (founder) vision of building an agency centred around talent the moment we heard about it,” he added.

Gopalakrishnan joined Webchutney in 2015 after stints at Leo Burnett, Publicis Capital, and Contract Advertising. He was named Dentsu Webchutney’s first ever managing partner in 2020 under then Webchutney CEO and now Talented co-founder Reghunath. While Borah joined Dentsu Webchutney in 2017 and was leading the agency’s business team as senior vice president. During her five years there, she helped drive work for clients including Google, Uber, Airtel, ITC, YouTube amongst others.

In the agency business today, there are systemic barriers to a sustainable work experience for employees that need to be eradicated, so that’s an area of focus, Borah said. “We want every member to be able to enjoy challenges rather than spend their time chasing deadlines and following up. There is no doubt this search will have a positive rub-off on work and client relationships as well. Gopalakrishnan and I are here to structure ourselves internally to deliver work for clients. Simultaneously, we’ve got very clear ideas and share the same dream about the kind of company that we want to build together,” she added.

