Takehiko Matsushita appointed as managing director of Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Limited (TJPS)

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Limited (TJPS), a joint venture between Japan’s Toshiba Group (Toshiba) and India’s JSW Group (JSW), has appointed Takehiko Matsushita as its new managing director. Matsushita joined Toshiba Group in 1994 and largely focused on the thermal power business during his 28 years of association with the group. His wide-ranging experience and expertise in mechanical system engineering especially for combined cycle power plant earned him the position of project manager for Nishi-Nagoya Project in Japan in 2012.

Toshiba group is committed to sustainable growth and TJPS has the expertise and experience to provide world-class maintenance services to thermal power plants in India, Takehiko Matsushita, said. “With my global experience in the thermal power sector, I will lead TJPS to contribute to India’s increasing energy demand and also keep in mind environmental considerations. At TJPS, we are also considering expanding our business coverage to renewable energy sector, and maximize our skill and experiences for nuclear business,” he added.

India is a rapidly growing economy with increasing energy consumption that has doubled since 2000. The country is rapidly moving towards renewable clean energy sources, however at present, the majority of the electric power supply is thermal power plants which remains a challenge to the environment. TJPS offers high efficiency equipment to existing thermal power plants which can help in reduction of CO2 emissions and keeping high availability.

TJPS also offers effective solutions for “preventive maintenance” by way of advanced digital IoT solutions like EtaPRO for the thermal plants which further help in improving the efficiency and reliability of power generating assets. In addition, TJPS can provide a Carbon Dioxide Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) solution, which helps to separate and capture CO2 from its source, such as thermal power plants. The captured CO2 can later be used in a different form for a different purpose. TJPS is committed to help improve and modernise the Indian thermal power sector, resulting in transition towards a carbon neutral society.

“With a world-class manufacturing setup already available at the Chennai factory, We are confident that other industries can also benefit from Toshiba’s high quality manufacturing capabilities, we are looking forward to contributing to the overall development of India For a New Day”, Matsushita highlighted.

