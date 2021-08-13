Take 5: Simran Hoon, CEO, The Q

The Truman Show is a movie that always makes Simran laugh and cry in the end.

On my bookshelf

No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings is a must-read for old and new companies to be relevant in today’s day and age. It has invaluable insights on reinventing the organisational culture with ground breaking rules. I just finished reading the most outstanding memoir Stories I Must Tell by Kabir Bedi. An utterly honest journey on the trials and tribulations of the legend himself. It was unputdownable!

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

The Truman Show is a movie that always makes me laugh and cry in the end. A must-see for anyone in entertainment for entertainment! (Tip: don’t miss the product placements — way ahead of their times!)

A famous quote I swear by

‘Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide’ by Swami Vivekananda. This is something I swear by professionally and personally. I have taken the plunge into uncharted waters several times. I do not know life any other way!

My wanderlust

Kashmir — my birthplace and hometown. It’s mesmerising every time I visit; no wonder it’s called jannat! A country I want to visit in the near future is Japan. I am intrigued by its beauty, people and culture.

Indulgence is…

Banh mi and Vietnamese coffee — my anytime happy food and drink.

