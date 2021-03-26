Take 5: Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League

Srinivas’ inspiration is Jeff Bezos

On my bookshelf

One of my favourite books is Educated by Tara Westover. It talks about how education helps expand one’s world view, and I feel everyone must give it a read once.

A TV series I love

I’m a huge fan of the Battlestar Galactica series. It’s a very well-made military science fiction television series.

My inspiration is…

I look up to Jeff Bezos for his single-minded customer-centric purpose.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

A professional gamer, without a doubt. Gaming has always been something I am incredibly passionate about.

My wanderlust

I love visiting Amsterdam, and on top of my travel wish list is Iceland.

