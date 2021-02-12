  • MORE MARKET STATS

Take 5: Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult

February 12, 2021 6:53 AM

From self-discovery to discovering new lands and interacting with different people, travel broadens the mind, says Dingra

On my bookshelf

I am reading The Messy Middle. It’s neither the start nor the finish; it’s the moments in the middle, where odds are defied and great teams are made, that make a journey worthwhile.

A movie I’d like to watch again

Invictus: the movie is both educational and inspirational. I love the way it showcases a slice of history and propagates an idea — one that binds the nation stronger than any external adhesive or empty rhetoric.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Cartoonist. I always loved drawing and the creativity it involves. I believe in the power of imagination, and visualise every story told through funny situations and comic characters.

A famous quote I swear by

‘What we think, we become’. Simply put, while we have the power to define our thoughts, our thoughts have the power to define us. Think wisely.

My wanderlust

I absolutely love travelling! From self-discovery to discovering new lands and interacting with different people, it really broadens the mind. My last trip was to South Africa and it was, hands down, the most memorable. Norway is my next calling.

