Take 5: Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Rakshit’s inspiration is Phil Knight

On my bookshelf

The Hard Thing About Hard Things. I re-read this book once a year.

My inspiration is…

Phil Knight, for capturing the imagination of a planet, and making everyday fitness a destination!

If not in this profession, I would have been…

Focussed on helping the country achieve more sporting success.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast’

Indulgence is…

Aamras puri

