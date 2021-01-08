  • MORE MARKET STATS

Take 5: Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures

January 8, 2021 6:59 AM

The Hard Thing About Hard Things is one of his favourite books

Rakshit’s inspiration is Phil KnightRakshit’s inspiration is Phil Knight

On my bookshelf

The Hard Thing About Hard Things. I re-read this book once a year.

My inspiration is…

Phil Knight, for capturing the imagination of a planet, and making everyday fitness a destination!

If not in this profession, I would have been…

Focussed on helping the country achieve more sporting success.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast’

Indulgence is…

Aamras puri

