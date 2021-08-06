Take 5: Anukool Kumar, Marketing Director, OkCupid India

Cancun, Mexico, is one of the best places he has ever been to

On my bookshelf

I have read This is Marketing by Seth Godin, and can read it any number of times and still find new learnings.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I like fast-paced content. I am currently watching, and really enjoying, Queen of the South. It has some great acting, great story and the fact that it keeps you on your toes makes it super interesting. My all-time favourite movie is The Imitation Game because of Benedict Cumberbatch’s acting, and the plot itself. A line that describes the plot very well is: ‘Those people no one expects anything from do the things no one expects’.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Data scientist. I love the stories that data tells in clear, objective specifics. I am a numbers-driven marketer, and in another life, I would dedicate my days to understanding what numbers tell us about life, business and everything in between.

My wanderlust

A travel destination I love is Cancun (Mexico). They are right when they say, ‘Live it to believe it’. It’s one of the best places I have ever been to, and will want to go back whenever given a chance!

Indulgence is…

Pizza! I can have it 24×7.

