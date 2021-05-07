Take 5: Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India

Budhraja looks up to Elon Musk

On my bookshelf

I am intrigued by the ideas presented by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, in his latest book Incredible India 2.0: Synergies for growth and governance. It is my current favourite. I also enjoy reading Harvard Business Review articles.

A movie I’d like to watch again

I am a huge fan of Marvel’s Avengers series of movies. It is an incredible example of people from different backgrounds coming together and working as a team to achieve a larger purpose. I enjoy watching Khan Academy videos on history; it’s one of my newfound interests. I also like catching up on Netflix, and listening to spiritual podcasts.

My inspiration is…

One person I look up to is Elon Musk. I strongly admire his passion for pursuing his interests. He has a practical approach towards business and life.

My wanderlust

One of the places I love to visit is Herrsching am Ammersee in Upper Bavaria. Anyone who wants a relaxing vacation by the lake while experiencing varied cultures must visit this place.

Indulgence is…

I am a huge fan of Mexican cuisine with chipotle and dry tapatio sauce. My current favourite is shrimp tacos with avocado salsa, sour cream and cilantro sauce.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook