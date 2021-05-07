Take 5: Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India

From catching up on Netflix to listening to spiritual podcasts are some of his favourite interests
On my bookshelf
I am intrigued by the ideas presented by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, in his latest book Incredible India 2.0: Synergies for growth and governance. It is my current favourite. I also enjoy reading Harvard Business Review articles.
I am a huge fan of Marvel’s Avengers series of movies. It is an incredible example of people from different backgrounds coming together and working as a team to achieve a larger purpose. I enjoy watching Khan Academy videos on history; it’s one of my newfound interests. I also like catching up on Netflix, and listening to spiritual podcasts.
My inspiration is…
One person I look up to is Elon Musk. I strongly admire his passion for pursuing his interests. He has a practical approach towards business and life.
My wanderlust
One of the places I love to visit is Herrsching am Ammersee in Upper Bavaria. Anyone who wants a relaxing vacation by the lake while experiencing varied cultures must visit this place.
Indulgence is…
I am a huge fan of Mexican cuisine with chipotle and dry tapatio sauce. My current favourite is shrimp tacos with avocado salsa, sour cream and cilantro sauce.