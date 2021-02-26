Take 5: Anil Dua, executive director and group CEO, Dish TV India

Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal of Hero Group has been his inspiration

On my bookshelf

The Book of Five Rings by Miyamoto Musashi. It is a timeless classic that has a universal appeal.

My inspiration is…

Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal of Hero Group has been my inspiration for his entrepreneurial prowess, and also for his unique people-focussed leadership style.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

A language historian! I love delving into ancient languages like Sanskrit and Latin, not only for their lingual beauty, but also for the mirror they hold to the ancient cultures.

My wanderlust…

The beautifully serene Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador. I had visited the place 10 years back, but the memories have been lingering ever since.

Indulgence is…

I binge on yoghurts and smoothies!

