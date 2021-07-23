Take 5: Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals

Marbella, Spain, is one of the most charming, warm and welcoming cities, says Modi.

On my bookshelf

The autobiography of Benjamin Franklin has me hooked. This unfinished record of the world-famous genius gives us a glimpse of his life beyond his inventions and achievements. Almost three centuries old, this autobiography is certainly one of the best books I’ve ever read.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I recently binged on The Queen’s Gambit and will happily do it again. Not only is it a cinematic masterpiece, but also so immersive with its storytelling. The coming together of a historical set-up, the classic game of chess, and the strategic mind of the revolutionary woman makes it one of the most nail-biting shows for me.

My inspiration is…

Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, has always been my inspiration as an entrepreneur. He has a distinct leadership style that I highly admire. Besides being a self-made billionaire, he has a magnificent personality.

My wanderlust…

Marbella, Spain, is one of the most charming, warm and welcoming cities I have come across. The Mediterranean beaches with crystal blue water, beautiful streets, lovely neighbourhoods and pleasant weather make it a perfect vacation for me. Besides, the city is also filled with nightclubs, bars, and luxury yachts by the beach.

Indulgence is…

I love experimenting with new cuisines, but Japanese is my favourite — sushi nigiri, sashimi, unagi, soba noodles and so much more. Even the simplest Japanese dishes have such a rich and complex blend of flavours, and representation of their culture.

