TAGG ropes in Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

Sharma has been an inspiration to the Indian youth with multiple world records under his belt, says Rohit Dhingra

TAGG, a tech-driven lifestyle electronics brand, has roped in the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma as a brand ambassador. The move is aimed to help steer the brand to new heights in the audio and wearable industry, the company said in a statement.

“TAGG is a purpose-led Indian brand with a mission to make technologically advanced products accessible to everyone. I am pleased to be a part of the young and vivacious TAGGster Community. Fitness and music are imperative to my routine life and associating with a young Indian brand that offers premium audio and smart wearables is an absolute delight. I am excited to get my hands on the upcoming innovations by TAGG and looking forward to exploring new possibilities that Keep Us Ahead,” Sharma said on the association.

For Rohit Dhingra, co-founder, TAGG, Sharma has been an inspiration to the Indian youth with multiple world records under his belt, and there couldn’t have been a better person to lead the brand and the fellow Taggsters ahead. “Our vision has always been to empower the Indian youth. We have been doing just that by delivering cutting-edge innovations and now by introducing a leader for Taggster community (Rohit Sharma) that they can look up to. His dedication to the sport adequately mirrors the commitment we feel towards providing our customers with the best. We are young, bold, and playful; and we would never settle for less than best. So is Rohit. Just like he consistently leads team India to victory, we always strive to lead the industry by introducing the latest technology that Keeps Us Ahead of the competition,” he added further.

Read Also: Facebook launches #MyStory campaign to encourage people to follow Covid-19 protocols

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook