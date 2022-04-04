Taco Bell and Microsoft Xbox join hands for #BeOneWithTheGame campaign

Taco Bell India has collaborated with Microsoft Xbox for its digital campaign #BeOneWithTheGame. As a part of the collaboration, from April 4, 2022 till May 1, 2022, Taco Bell will hold a giveaway, where customers can win the Xbox Series S, 12-month game pass ultimate featuring Cricket’22 and PC game passes. Taco Bell has partnered with cricketer Hardik Pandya as the face of the digital campaign that aims to encourage gaming enthusiasts and Taco Bell fans to participate in the giveaway.

The brand will be rolling out a series of digital films featuring Pandya that showcase him living different scenarios in the real world whereas his mannerisms and characterisation will mimic avatars from the gaming world. The first film in the series has been released, where Pandya dons different avatars and invites cricket and gaming fans to #BeOneWithTheGame.

“I am extremely competitive on the gaming console with everyone just as I am on the cricket field. The campaign gave me a chance to have a great time as I played different avatars that resonate with the Gen Z audience and gaming enthusiasts,” Pandya said.

For Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India, Taco Bell is a dynamic and disruptive brand and as a result, it has a loyal following for its food from the gaming community. “We look forward to partnering with Microsoft Xbox for a second year and giving our customers the opportunity to win the gaming console. We have Hardik Pandya as our ambassador to spread the message,” he added.

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is a Mexican-inspired restaurant chain serving tacos, burritos and other specialties. Taco Bell claims to operate over 7,000 restaurants in more than 30 markets including the United States.

