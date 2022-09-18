TaCa Healthcare launches #HumApkaKhayalRakhteinHain campaign 

Celebrating World Patient Safety Day, TaCa Healthcare, has rolled out #HumApkaKhayalRakhteinHain (We take care of you) campaign on Saturday. With the campaign, the healthcare startup wants to remind every healthcare professional—from physicians, surgeons, nurses, paramedics, to hospital management, and policymakers — of their duty of keeping patients at the centre of every decision they take regarding healthcare.

“Across the globe, patient safety is the cornerstone of high-quality healthcare. Establishing a robust system to ensure patient safety at hospitals should be the priority of any healthcare provider. Today, we need to overcome challenges such as medication errors, diagnostic errors, communication errors, delay in surgeries/medical treatment, patient privacy,” says Bidhan Chowdhury, founder, TaCa Healthcare, said on the launch of the new campaign.

The week-long digital campaign will have educational short movies, podcasts, posters, photographs, among others. One of the campaign videos deal with the fear of undergoing surgery and how it can be overcome. Another video emphasises why a second opinion is always necessary for a medical condition, especially surgery. #HumAapkaKhyalRakhteinHai has a special focus on homemakers, emphasising that they should not, in any condition, ignore their health and encourage them to seek timely medical advice.

TaCa believes that patient care has many dimensions: awareness about seeking medical help at an early stage of a disease, affordable and timely access to treatment, its quality, and the patient’s privacy during and after the treatment, the health-tech start-up said in an official statement. All of these aspects are important to ensure patient safety.

TaCa Healthcare aims to make high-quality surgical care accessible and affordable to the masses. As per the company, it is on the mission to democratise elective surgeries. Bidhan Chowdhury, the founder of the company is known for his cost-effective healthcare solutions in the South East Asia, the UAE, and the Middle East.

