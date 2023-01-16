Taboola signs exclusive partnership with Network18 Media and Investments Limited

Advertising network platform Taboola has announced its exclusive five-year partnership with Network18 Media and Investments Limited. Through the partnership, the companies will use Taboola’s suite of publisher products to improve ad monetisation, and engagement for its users, and capitalise on traffic, it claimed.

Over the years, Taboola has solidified its market presence as one of the leading discovery and native advertising spaces to drive significant engagement and revenue growth for its alliances, Puneet Singhvi, CEO, digital and president – corporate strategy, Network18 Media and Investments Limited, said. “As we are now not just focusing on the Indian market but also on the international one, we believe that Taboola’s best-in-class solutions will help in improving the quality of our traffic,” he added.

According to Taboola, the companies will leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, to provide its 1.4 billion Indian users with a flow of personalised content recommendations. With Taboola Videos, they will be able to personalise its online properties and help deliver to its audience across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, and Bengali, it claimed.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook