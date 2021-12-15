Tablez appoints Vishal Malhotra as brand advocate for House Of Toys

Through this association, the brand aims to strengthen its brand presence in India

Retail and F&B group Tablez has partnered with Vishal Malhotra. As per the partnership, Malhotra has been appointed as a brand advocate and will represent the retail chain ‘House of Toys’ and help the brand promote the relevance of ‘PLAY’ to nurture our future generation. Malhotra began his career at a young age and has a strong bond with the younger generation, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez, said. “We believe his experience will be an added advantage for strengthening our presence across the Indian markets. Our endeavour is to emerge as a market leader with global standards enhancing experience-driven conversions in the kids, preteen and baby care category,” he added.

Vishal Malhotra will lead the brand’s new campaign across digital, radio and print. Through this strategic association, Vishal Malhotra’s alliance attempts to empower the company’s mission by establishing the brand as a one-stop shop for all children and pre-teens as well as a global kids’ superstore in India. He has an immense fan base in India and in his previous collaborations with kids TV channels and programmes, has been instrumental in driving engaging and inspiring initiatives for the kids and pre-teens. His valuable past engagement with the kids would add great strength to House of Toys’ commitment to the Indian market.

For Vishal Malhotra, mother and child care industry has always been an important aspect of future generations’ growth and development. “Years of technological interventions have enabled toys to impart and boost cognitive as well as educational abilities in a child. It is a great privilege to partner with ‘House of Toys’ which resonates with the modern-day complex requirements of kids and pre-teens,” he highlighted.

