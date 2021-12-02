Taapsee Pannu joins LAIQA as co-founder

The brand has also announced the launch of its mobile application ‘Period Pal’

Menstrual care brand LAIQA has roped in actor Taapsee Pannu as co-founder, chief innovation officer. The brand has also announced the launch of its mobile application ‘Period Pal’. “We have been taking menstruation health for granted since many years and are raised to believe in the wrong concepts of menstruation hygiene. I personally wanted to stop this. For me, LAIQA is not only my venture but also something I want to change in society, and society and wish for women to support me in normalising period,” Pannu said.

Pannu will be sharing her experiences in ‘Taapsee’s Corner’ on the newly launched app, to connect with the community better. The app will also allow every menstruator to customise the box and subscribe for convenience. “I also feel that connecting to experts like Gynecologists, mental wellness experts, dieticians through Period Pal will provide menstruators the best timely advice,” she added.

At her new venture, Pannu will also be working closely with Monica Bindra, co-founder, LAIQA, and her team to introduce innovative products for the coming year under the brand’s philosophy of ‘good for her and good for earth.’

“Taapsee is a motivated woman who wants to do good for women and the society. We share the same vision and want to make periods a positive experience. Period Pal has allowed us to expand our horizon and enable women across the globe by letting them take complete control of their cycle. Creating an innovative yet durable product that is good to use was my prime concern, and I look forward to achieving the desired goals with Taapsee’s support. LAIQA is what I believe and trust in and I aim for the community around me to feel the same way,” Binda said.

