T.A.C rolls out Dashapushpadi range campaign featuring Kajal Aggarwal

T.A.C – The Ayurveda Company has launched its Dashapushpadi video campaign featuring Kajal Aggarwal to introduce and encourage mothers to adapt ayurveda for their babies at an early age with exclusively curated Dashapushpadi range. The 60-second-long commercial was shot by Dabboo Ratnani.

For Shreedha Singh, CEO and co-founder, The Ayurveda Company, mothers, especially the new mothers, are always particular about the safety of their babies. “We understand that the journey of accepting baby products begins only after passing multiple parental approvals. To encourage more parents to start their baby’s journey early on with ayurveda, we roped in new mother Kajal Agarwal to tell our story through someone who believes in the magic of Ayurveda,” she added.

Through the ad film, Kajal Agarwal entails the journey of a new mom who has stepped into motherhood and wants the best and safest baby care products for the newborn. “Based on my personal experience, I believe that the Dashapushpadi baby care range is a solution to the dilemma that most mothers face while choosing the safest and high-quality products for their younger ones,” Kajal Aggarwal said.

T.A.C plans to increase its omnichannel footprint by opening 3000 retail points of sale nationwide, including 50 exclusive brand outlets (EBO Kiosks), by March 2023. The company expects its sales to grow by five times from its FY22 revenue of Rs 20 crore to Rs 100 crores by FY22–23.

