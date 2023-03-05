Syska launches ‘Styles you as you’ campaign to celebrate women’s day

Syska, a personal care appliances brand, has rolled out its new campaign for women’s day, which is conceptualised by By Design. The company said that through this campaign, it aims to raise awareness and promote consideration of Syska’s women’s personal care appliances range.

The campaign will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and will showcase grid views on Instagram with a series of posts carrying playful messages.

Gurumukh Uttamchandani, executive director, Syska, said “We wanted to celebrate the spirit of women and By Design came up with a unique campaign which is focused around our tagline Styles you as you where we celebrate individuality of every woman”

Furthermore, Syska will also display web banners on websites on 8th March to promote the campaign and its women’s range of personal care appliances. As part of the Women’s Day campaign, Syska is hosting a contest on Instagram, where users can win a specially curated Syska hamper by decoding the names of world-class sporting champions who have made India proud.

Rahul Gupta, founder and chief creative officer, By Design (formerly IBD), said, “At By Design, our mission is to enable brands in their journey towards market leadership. What better occasion than women’s day to create awareness about the brand, setting the tone for what’s to come.”

