Syska Group announces Rajkummar Rao as its new brand ambassador

Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company Syska Group, has roped in actor Rajkummar Rao as the new face of the brand. Rao will work closely with the company to promote the Syska products across LED and fan segments. The company aims to leverage the actor’s strong connect with urban audiences, as well as with those from Tier 2 and 3 markets, which make up the large segment of its target groups.

The partnership will also see Syska Group launch a new ad campaign with Rajkummar focusing on LED and fans. The campaign will be executed strategically through leading TV channels in GEC and news genres in order to reach the masses across metro, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. “Its aggressive digital presence with publishers having high-traffic will further amplify the reach amongst the new-age customers and will only add to the momentum during the entire festival season right up to New Year,” the company said.

Rajkummar is an apt choice for the brand because of his discerning choice of work and roles which reflects a sensitive, and mature actor, Rajesh Uttamchandani, director, Syska Group said. “We are confident that our association with Rajkummar Rao will grow from strength to strength and will aid in recreating magic in the hearts of Syska’s loyal consumer base,” he added.

Syska has created a niche category and has been making great strides in successfully convincing users to switch from traditional CFL to LED lights, Rao said. “I believe this is a very confident stance to take, and to me it conveys that you must always work hard and give your hundred percent in order to stay light years ahead of the competition. As a customer, this acts as a promise that we can always look forward to the best from Syska,” he stated further.

