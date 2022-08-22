Syska Fans rolls out #SaveKiyaKya campaign featuring Rajkummar Rao

Fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) brand Syska Group has unveiled its latest campaign featuring the brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao to introduce its new brushless direct current (BLDC) fans range. Through the campaign, the brand aims to emphasise the efficiency and powerful output delivery of the fans.

With the latest range, the company hopes to go beyond the fundamental requirements of fans as an appliance by improving functionality and design so that the fans can effortlessly integrate into the daily lives of their consumers, Rajesh Uttamchandani, director, Syska Group said, “Our newly launched range of BLDC fans are for consumers who yearn for products that save money and power without compromising on aesthetics, each of which is intrinsic to their lifestyle. With the campaign created with Rajkummar Rao, we hope to encourage brand recall and communicate Syska’s meaningful innovations,” he added.

Conceptualised around the theme #SaveKiyaKya, the campaign aims to connect with Indian audiences by showcasing the latest range of technologically designed BLDC fans. As per the company, these fans will enable consumers to decrease their carbon footprint. It’s a multi-film campaign that features a narrative between Rajkummar Rao in a double role depicting a relatable, real-life, commonplace scenario of Indian homes incorporating humour and snappiness. “IBD found synergy in the core values that Rao appeals to and felt he is the right ambassador for a brand that is futuristic, in being a link in the health of the planet and yet being accessible to everyone. This segue of the brand, the artist, and the agency is creativity… by design,” Rahul Gupta, CEO and creative director, IBD India Pvt. Ltd., said

The campaign has gone live on leading TV channels across Hindi and regional languages in the country. The communication will be amplified through digital touch points and social media to add to the buzz amongst the customers. Remaining ads of the campaign will be unveiled in the subsequent phases to build the brand hype accordingly. In 2020, Syska signed Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador for LED and Fans. The brand aims to achieve Rs 250 crore revenue in the fans segment this year and looks at being among top five brands in the fans segment in the next two years.

